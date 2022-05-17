e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $643,027.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Money has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00514182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,962.80 or 1.82679972 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

