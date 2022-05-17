Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00520783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,483.54 or 1.72424370 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.