DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops One Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

