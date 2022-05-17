Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$44.79 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89.

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

