Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.45. 370,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

