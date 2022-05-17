Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 14,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,514. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.