DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Acquires 400,000 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.49. 4,663,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,782. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.