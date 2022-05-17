Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 46,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

