DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,783,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $10.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.60. The stock had a trading volume of 685,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a one year low of $302.61 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

