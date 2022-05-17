Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($60.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.35 ($60.78).

BN stock opened at €56.60 ($58.96) on Friday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($64.45) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($75.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

