Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.65. 441,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

