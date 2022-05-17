DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $54.66 million and $479,060.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $97.78 or 0.00325000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.93 or 1.00209370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00105647 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

