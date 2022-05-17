Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

