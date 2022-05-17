CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

