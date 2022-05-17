Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,752,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,701.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. 70,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

