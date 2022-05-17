Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. 500,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.22. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

