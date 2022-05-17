Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.51. 38,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.19 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.