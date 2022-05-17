Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.65. 397,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.60 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $386.78 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.