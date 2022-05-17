Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 240 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

TSLA stock traded up $31.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $755.77. The company had a trading volume of 531,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The company has a market capitalization of $782.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

