Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 431,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

