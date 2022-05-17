Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 210,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.46. 188,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,476. The firm has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

