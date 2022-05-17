Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.68 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Danaher by 389.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,775. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

