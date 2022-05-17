Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

