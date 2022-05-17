CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Million

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $49.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.82 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,936. The stock has a market cap of $644.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

