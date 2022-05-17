Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 98,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

