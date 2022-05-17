Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.80

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.20), with a volume of 43751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.21).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About Creo Medical (LON:CREO)
