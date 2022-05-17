Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.80

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.20), with a volume of 43751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.21).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get Creo Medical alerts:

About Creo Medical (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.