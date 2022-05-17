CPChain Price Tops $0.0035 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $158,075.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00195480 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.00311263 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

