Covestor Ltd Invests $94,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE GGG opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

