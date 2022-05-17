Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 278 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $262.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.