Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 278 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODFL stock opened at $262.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.
ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
