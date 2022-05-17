Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $520.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $704,161.13 and $520.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,303.18 or 1.67930693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.