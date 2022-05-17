Core Alternative Capital Sells 430 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.28. 24,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.