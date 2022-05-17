Core Alternative Capital Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

