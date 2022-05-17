Core Alternative Capital Has $8.02 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,664,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.51. 13,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

