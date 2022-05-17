Core Alternative Capital Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 37,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,058. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

