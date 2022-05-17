Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 365,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,070. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

