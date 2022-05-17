Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. 472,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

