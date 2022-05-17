ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.60 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.72). 3,832,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,988,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.74).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.12).

The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,147.93).

About ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

