Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 47.10. 54,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,320. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is 55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 57.87.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

