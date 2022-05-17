Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 59,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,365. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

