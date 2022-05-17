Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE CL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

