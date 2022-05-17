Coldstack Tops One Day Trading Volume of $238,632.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $475,988.62 and approximately $238,632.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00519043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,568.50 or 1.72461904 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008557 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

