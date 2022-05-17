Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.98.

NET stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 7,632,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,056 shares of company stock valued at $66,892,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

