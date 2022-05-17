CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Trims Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the period. Pixelworks comprises 0.7% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 1.27% of Pixelworks worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 190,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

