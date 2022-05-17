CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in SEA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,864,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,504. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

