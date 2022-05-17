Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIM. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLIM remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

