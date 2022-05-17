Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YOU stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

