Citigroup Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $58.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 639,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

