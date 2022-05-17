Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.58

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.58 and last traded at $268.01, with a volume of 8904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

