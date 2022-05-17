CIBC Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$63.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$70.50 to C$63.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.05.

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -73.40. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$117.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

