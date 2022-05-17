CIBC Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$34.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.39.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.31 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$28.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.56.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

